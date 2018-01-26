Komphela, Mosimane keep fans guessing

In this top-of-the-table clash, Kaizer Chiefs will be looking to get a win to narrow the gap between them and Mamelodi Sundowns.

And Downs will be desperate to avoid defeat. So how are the two sides going to approach the match?

Amakhosi banks on Castro inside info...

Usually, Komphela deploys a 3-4-3 system with one outright striker, who's supported by other attackers. He could be tempted to start with both Leonardo Castro and Gustavo Paez.

"In as much as they know about him [Castro] and he knows them. It's about us applying ourselves and bringing our own game model," Komphela said.

Downs' change of plan...

The Brazilians are not going to be the "aggressors" this time, so says coach Mosimane.

"Jingles" will probably make one change from the team that beat Platinum Stars 3-0 with Hlompho Kekana, who was rested, returning to the line-up.

The three new signings - Jeremy Brockie, Aubrey Ngoma and Gaston Sirino - came off the bench against Stars, which is likely to be the same against Chiefs. "In all the games [against Chiefs], we've been the aggressors . so this time maybe we should play this side [own half] and see how it can go; a different approach, you know."