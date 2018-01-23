Kaizer Chiefs host log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns in a highly anticipated league match at FNB Stadium on Saturday night and the fans are divided over who will win the potentially explosive encounter.

Here are the five reasons we believe that Sundowns will emerge victorious once the dust has settled.

1) New signings have energised the squad

The new signings that Sundowns have made this month‚ particularly in the attacking third with the acquisitions of Aubrey Ngoma‚ Gaston Sirino and Jeremy Brockie‚ have energised the squad and that much was evident against Platinum Stars last time out.

Apart from the enthusiasm shown by the new recruits‚ existing players at Sundowns now face greater competition and they know they have to lift their game to stay in the starting XI.

2) Incredible depth to be able to change systems against predictable Chiefs

Chiefs tend to be a little one-dimensional and Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane will know exactly what he is facing on Saturday.

Sundowns‚ on the other hand‚ now have an embarrassment of riches on their bench‚ let alone the starting XI‚ and that gives Mosimane the chance to change the game-plan if necessary and to inject quality match-winners onto the pitch if things are not going his way.

Sundowns can now play a number of different ways‚ bring an unpredictability that will be difficult for Chiefs to counter.

3) A chance to knock Chiefs out of the title race

Sundown currently hold a five point lead over Chiefs in the title race and the carrot being dangled for them is the opportunity to extend that to eight‚ which would surely end the AmaKhosi’s hopes of claiming the championship this season.

To be able to see-off one of your major threats is an opportunity every player should relish‚ especially with a more condensed fixture list to come in the months ahead.

4) Man for Man a better squad

If you look at the two squads on paper there is no doubt that man for man‚ Sundowns have a considerable edge.

The centre-back positions and goalkeeper are perhaps the only areas where Chiefs can match Sundowns’ quality‚ but for the rest there is far more creativity‚ pace and skill in the Sundowns ranks.

5) Playing without pressure

Sundowns are in a happy space at the moment‚ even if they have suffered some surprising defeats at the start of 2018.

The fans are loving the free-flowing‚ attacking football and have been excellent all season in the way they have supported the side from the stands.

The team is playing without pressure and that shows in the freedom they display on the pitch.

Contrast that with Chiefs‚ who are closing in on a third season in a row without silverware‚ and the anxiety in the support is growing.

Every game is a pressure-filled occasion and that can be stifling for players‚ who are scared to make the mistake that may lose them the game.