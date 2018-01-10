Platinum Stars sale not a quick fix

Platinum Stars will be sold, but it won't be an overnight process.

Dikwena spokesman Tebogo Mochadibane told Sowetan yesterday that the process to find the right buyer was well under way, but admitted that it may take a while.

"The process is still on and there hasn't been any finalisation on it and as soon as that is done, we will communicate. As long as nothing is [heard] from the club, it remains speculation," he said.

The Morfou brothers, who owned Mpumalanga Black Aces before selling the club last year to John Comitis, who renamed it Cape Town City, have been linked with the North West-based club.

Without mentioning names, Mochadibane revealed that there were a few interested buyers.

"The elimination process is still on and remember this has to be done with the involvement of the league [PSL]. It is not a process that will just unfold overnight."

The club is owned by the Royal Bafokeng Nation and indications are that they would prefer someone from the North West to take over, but are open to an outside buyer.

In terms of the league's constitution, the executive committee will not unreasonably withhold or delay approval of the sale if the application meets all the requirements... including but not limited to the need for the "prior written approval of Safa should the sale, transfer or disposition of a member club or controlling interest or shareholding be to a foreign person or entity or any third party..."

A source revealed to Sowetan yesterday why Royal Bafokeng were desperate to sell the club.

"The budget to run the club has been cut over the years. The reasoning behind it is that they feel the other priorities like water, electricity and even education for their people should take priority rather than spending money on this club," the source said.