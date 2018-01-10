South African men have a better chance of finding their romantic partners online‚ a study has found.

According to an international dating website‚ Wogoal‚ South African men are the 13th luckiest in the world in online dating. As it happens‚ South African women are among the most communicative on dating websites‚ also ranked at 13‚ Wogoal said.

The research concluded that South African men have above average chances of meeting a partner online.

The study focused on six months of exchanges between men and women from 60 countries. Depending on what they talked about or how long they interacted‚ the website could determine which country is more active.

The number one country where people found love online was Egypt‚ followed by Indonesia‚ then Nigeria‚ Ghana and the Philippines.