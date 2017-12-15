Bidvest Wits need a win against Platinum Stars on Saturday to avoid the ignominy of ending their 2017 fixtures in last place as defending Absa Premiership champions.

In the worst start by league title winners‚ and the club’s worst in the modern era‚ Wits meet fellow bottom-table battlers Platinum Stars at Bidvest Stadium (kickoff: 8.15pm) on a woeful 11 points from 13 games.

Stars are in second-last place on 12 points from 14 games and their captain‚ Vuyo Mere‚ has said his team need a win in what he described as a six-pointer.

Wits have arguably the second-strongest squad on paper in the PSL‚ and once coach Gavin Hunt manages to iron out the notable kinks in this season’s appalling start the Clever Boys should not fight relegation.

Stars have far less all-round star quality in their squad‚ and while they have shown fight under coach Roger de Sa‚ probably need the points right now even more than Wits do to avoid a grim battle in 2018.

“It’s a six-pointer. I think both teams need the points but I think we need to do that ourselves‚” Mere said this week.

“We need these points. We can’t expect other teams to be doing us favours.

“It’s going to be a very difficult game. We know what Wits are capable of. We have to go there confident of getting a win‚ though.

“Wits have quality squad and quality coach. We are also getting to do well. We are looking forward to getting out of the relegation zone.”

Wits return from the Christmas break at home against Free State Stars on Friday‚ January 5.

Platinum meet Cape Town City at Royal Bafokeng Stadium on Saturday‚ January 6.