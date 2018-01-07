Most vulnerable PSL coaches likely to fall victim to sharpened axe

As the Absa Premiership resumes this weekend from its Christmas break TimesLIVE has identified five coaches who should be looking over their shoulders for the administrative axe.

Roger de Sa, Platinum Stars

De Sa has brought fight to a Stars team who started the season in freefall under Peter Butler.

Stars' problems this season have been self-inflicted. The club could not recognise that Cavin Johnson had done a superb job, guiding such a young team devoid of stars to third and ninth in their previous campaigns. The untried, controversial former Botswana coach Butler's appointment as Johnson's replacement was farcical.

Under the circumstances De Sa did a fine job, pulling the parachute on a skydive, ending 2017 with five draws, three wins and two defeats from Stars' last 10 games.

But the North West team still has squad depth issues and an itchy trigger finger.

Bernard Molekwa, Polokwane City