Polokwane City coach Bernard Molekwa will be aiming to build on their unbeaten run of three matches when his charges play three crucial away Premiership matches in the coming coming days‚ starting against Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium on Saturday night.

After playing Chiefs‚ Molekwa’s team will then continue with their strenuous away schedule against Orlando Pirates on January 20 before meeting SuperSport United at the Lucas Moripe Stadium on January 23.

“It’s the kind of a schedule we can’t do anything about because we have already played nine times at home in 15 league matches this season.

"Our approach to these games will be normal‚ although we know that we are playing some of the big teams in the PSL.

“We knew that this kind of schedule will come at some stage and luckily I have all my players available for our first test against Chiefs on Saturday‚” said Molekwa‚ who still beaming after his team's amazing 3-2 victory over log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns in Polokwane on Saturday.

Before their match against Sundowns‚ Rise and Shine had won 1-0 away against Chippa United following their 1-1 home draw against Bidvest Wits.

Molekwa is keen to keep this kind of momentum going in their next three matches.

“We are hoping that with thorough preparation‚ we can get the good results.

"I’m lucky to have everyone available against Chiefs‚” said Molekwa.

Worryingly‚ though‚ for Molekwa is his team’s defence which has shipped in 19 goals against 17 they have scored in 15 matches.

“It’s something (conceding) that we are trying to rectify and we are hoping to get a defender or two before the end of January to strengthen our rearguard which has been leaking goals.

“We are aware that we have been conceding goals and sometimes unnecessarily.

"It’s a problem we can’t solve overnight but we will be trying to limit the goals scored against us.”

The positive aspects of Polokwane this season has been Rodney Magalela’s form which has seen him leading on the scorers' chart with 9 league goals.

Molekwa will be happy to see the January transfer window closing with his top marksman still in the team.

“Rama (Ramagalela) is a true professional and we know that at the moment he still has a contract with Polokwane City‚" said Molekwa.

“In terms of speculation regarding his future‚ that’s something I can’t control but all I know is that he’s focused on helping the team do well this season and I hope he will be around until May."

The Polokwane coach was also encouraged at the weekend when he saw his side winning their first match at home this season.

“Obviously I was very thrilled with our win against Sundowns.

"We are hoping that it won’t be the last.

"It is also a huge confidence booster going to play against Chiefs at the weekend.

“We will go out there and give our best and see what happens after 90 minutes.

"I hope on the day we will manage to surprise Chiefs.”