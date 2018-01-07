Disaster strikes Chiefs new hope Mahlasela

While Kaizer Chiefs coach Steve Komphela thought his three solid new recruits would turn the fortunes of the struggling PSL giants around, disaster struck on Thursday morning ahead of the team's clash with SuperSport United last night.

One of the three new players who have been hailed as saviours, former Bloemfontein Celtic midfielder Kabelo Mahlasela, got injured during his first training session with the Glamour Boys and was rushed to Morningside private clinic in Joburg.

The other players that were lured to Naturena since the transfer window opened on Monday are former Mamelodi Sundowns forward Leonardo Castro and talented midfielder Siphelele Ntshangase from Baroka.

Chiefs physiotherapist David Milner said: "His knee got into a bad position after an unlucky tackle. He's injured a meniscus inside the knee joint. The injury is similar to the one Ramahlwe Mphahlele had.

