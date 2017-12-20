Chiefs, Pirates could be busiest in January window

Cape Town City boss John Comitis has denied claims that he could be selling the club's captain, Robyn Johannes, to Bidvest Wits in the January transfer window.

On the contrary, he said City were doing everything in their power to keep the 31-year-old, whose contract expires in six months.

"We've given him two proposals [for a new contract], so it's not true that we could be selling him to Wits," Comitis confirmed to Sowetan yesterday.

In fact, City are expected rope in some players. They are interested in signing Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Brilliant Khuzwayo.

The Mother City club has also been tracking Mandla Masango, but his personal demands are reportedly blocking a potential move.

The midfielder is with Danish side Randers, but he has not been on good terms with the club, which has resulted in him not playing.