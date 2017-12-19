Mabunda stalls new deal with Sundowns

Mamelodi Sundowns holding midfielder Tiyani Mabunda says he is in no rush to extend his contract at the club.

With his deal set to expire at the end of the season, Mabunda is yet to commit to a new deal with the Brazilians.

Coach Pitso Mosimane has made no secret of his intension to retain the Bafana Bafana international.

Mabunda insists it's not up to him, saying: "I do not make a decision out of emotion and feelings because God will guide me. As you know, I am a very spiritual person."

Sundowns continued to cruise in the league after winning six of their last seven matches, the other being a draw.

With the Premiership race at the halfway point, the Brazilians are in pole position, having accumulated 28 points from 13 games.

Mabunda feels the unsung hero in the team's seven-game unbeaten run has been Oupa Manyisa. "There is a person that people do not notice who is doing very good for us, and that is Oupa," he said.

"If you look at his game carefully you will see that he plays a big role by winning the ball for us and making us tick.

"Oupa is a special player. It takes a quality player to understand the system that we have and contribute to our collective effort."

The Brazilians host Cape Town City in their final league match of the year at Loftus Versveld tonight (7.30pm).

Mabunda will be facing his former captain Teko Modise for the first time since his departure at the start of the season. "People who know me, know how much I love and respect Teko. I am grateful for the time I spent with him.

"I rate him as the best player to ever come out of the country. It won't be easy because every team wants to win against us."