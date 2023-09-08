Dynamic duo ready to tickle rugby fans’ funny bone

From Bud Spencer to Wrong Turn, these are some of the nicknames that Xhosa rugby TV commentators, Lonwabo Mtimka and Kaya Malotana, have given to our rugby stars.
The duo have become an entity that has kept TV viewers glued to their screen when the Boks take on some of the biggest rivals on the field. Their banter and humour has made them a household name even to those who aren't hardcore Rugby fans. Their popularity on SuperSport has earned them the name, Ityala Lamawele (loosely meaning the case of the twins).
Mtimka and Malotana, a former Bok himself, are hoping to keep the bragging rights should the Springboks win this Rugby World Cup like they did in 2019. They are looking forward to bringing viewers live game updates in the most African and funniest way possible as they gear up for the tournament which kicks off this weekend in France.
The Boks will face Scotland on Sunday night.
Mtimka says his biggest wish is to see the Boks becoming the first country to ever come out victorious for the fourth time in the same tournament.
“All I want is to see the Springboks do a back-to-back and remaining the World Cup champions since we won it in 2019. We want to keep the bragging rights. They need to know that the warm-up games are over now. It’s all about which team wakes up in the morning and wants it more on the day,” said Mtimka.
"I feel like along the way, we will be upset, and we should prepare ourselves for anything.”
Known for giving funny nicknames to rugby players, Malotana and Mtimka said they would be continuing with what they are known for because it brings in a lot of excitement and hype during the games.
“For IsiXhosa rugby fans, it has been the pride of recognition of their own, just watching their favourite sport in their own language. Most of the Springboks are from the Eastern Cape, there is a sense of pride that we can listen in a language we fully understand.
“I enjoy it because of the hype it brings to the game. I am excited because I feel like it’s going to be an interesting one because we stand a chance to break the record of the first country to win for the fourth time,” said Malotana.
“You know how us black people like to banter with each other and give each other nicknames, but most of the nicknames come from Lonwabo. It’s just us being ourselves most of the time. You find that some of these nicknames are befitting, and the players also love them,” he continued.
The two are friends even outside the studio and would continue to banter with each other, especially when it comes to the game. They say this improves their chemistry as co-hosts who grew up in the Eastern Cape.
“Even though Kaya is a bit older than me, he went to Queens College and I went to Dale College, so we were rivals from high school. That banter still goes on until today,” said Mtimka.
He said they named players based on their looks.
“I have given Malcolm Marx the name 'I-half yo mbako' (half of steamed bread) because he has a pretty huge head. As for Kwagga Smith, when you look at him, you can put him as the main actor in any horror film, so I named him Wrong Turn. Frans Malherbe, I’ve named him Bud Spencer because of his physical features similar to the Hollywood actor,” said Mtimka laughing.
“Sometimes the English commentators are focused on the stats and rules of the game, which viewers can already see on the screen. We know we need to educate our viewers, but we don’t delve deeper into that. We always must add our own spice. Stuff like that is just to keep the viewers intrigued so they can keep coming back for more,” he said.
Dynamic duo ready to tickle rugby fans’ funny bone
Mtimka and Malotana known for coining players’ nicknames
Image: Supplied
