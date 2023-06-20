Kolisi leaning on 2019 injury blues to be fit for France battle

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi says he initially had fears of missing out on this year's Rugby World Cup in France after he sustained a knee injury.
Kolisi, who captained the Boks to their third Webb Ellis trophy in 2019 in Japan, injured his knee while playing for the Sharks in the United Rugby Championship in April. With the World Cup at the back of his mind, Kolisi eventually went under the knife with the hopes of recovering in time for the global showpiece in a few months.
Reflecting on the moment of the knee injury, Kolisi revealed during a Springbok press conference at the team's hotel in Pretoria that he was scared he might miss out on the World Cup before going to the hospital to check the extent of the injury.
“I was really scared, especially when I went to the hospital for a check-up for the scans," said Kolisi when asked if he feared he might watch the World Cup from his couch.
"The most important thing is the support structure and family around you and the medical team. Once they have confidence in the situation, then it makes me be at ease. There’s still a lot of work to put in but I know I’ve done it before and I can do it again," he said.
Through this rehab and race to be fit for the World Cup, the Boks captain is leaning on his experience from 2019 when he was injured before the Rugby Championship with a knee injury. He managed to return before the World Cup and played to fitness in the Pool stages leading up to the final where they eventually won.
"It’s not the first time getting injured before the World Cup, and knowing I have been through that gives me motivation," he said.
"It is hard but every day I’m getting better. Things are well, and if things go to plan I might play before the start of the World Cup.
"I’m feeling good, rehab is going well. I’m working hard and it’s great to be in a team environment. It helps a lot with my mental side as well, just to see the work that’s happening, I think if I wasn’t here I would miss out on a lot that the group is doing," Kolisi said.
The Springboks are currently preparing for the start of the Rugby Championship against Australia at Loftus on July 8.
Kolisi leaning on 2019 injury blues to be fit for France battle
'It's not the first time I get injured before a World Cup'
Image: Sydney Seshibedi
Springbok captain Siya Kolisi says he initially had fears of missing out on this year's Rugby World Cup in France after he sustained a knee injury.
Kolisi, who captained the Boks to their third Webb Ellis trophy in 2019 in Japan, injured his knee while playing for the Sharks in the United Rugby Championship in April. With the World Cup at the back of his mind, Kolisi eventually went under the knife with the hopes of recovering in time for the global showpiece in a few months.
Reflecting on the moment of the knee injury, Kolisi revealed during a Springbok press conference at the team's hotel in Pretoria that he was scared he might miss out on the World Cup before going to the hospital to check the extent of the injury.
“I was really scared, especially when I went to the hospital for a check-up for the scans," said Kolisi when asked if he feared he might watch the World Cup from his couch.
"The most important thing is the support structure and family around you and the medical team. Once they have confidence in the situation, then it makes me be at ease. There’s still a lot of work to put in but I know I’ve done it before and I can do it again," he said.
Through this rehab and race to be fit for the World Cup, the Boks captain is leaning on his experience from 2019 when he was injured before the Rugby Championship with a knee injury. He managed to return before the World Cup and played to fitness in the Pool stages leading up to the final where they eventually won.
"It’s not the first time getting injured before the World Cup, and knowing I have been through that gives me motivation," he said.
"It is hard but every day I’m getting better. Things are well, and if things go to plan I might play before the start of the World Cup.
"I’m feeling good, rehab is going well. I’m working hard and it’s great to be in a team environment. It helps a lot with my mental side as well, just to see the work that’s happening, I think if I wasn’t here I would miss out on a lot that the group is doing," Kolisi said.
The Springboks are currently preparing for the start of the Rugby Championship against Australia at Loftus on July 8.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos