Stormers continue dominance over Bulls with narrow win at Loftus
The margins are usually tight when these two great rivals meet.
It was the case once again between the Stormers and Bulls as they were separated by four points during their United Rugby Championship (URC) match which the Stormers narrowly won 23-19 on Saturday.
As a result of this hard-fought match played in front of a near capacity Loftus, in which they scored two tries, the Stormers have pulled off a fifth successive win over the Bulls in this tournament.
This result also sees the defending champions maintain their second spot on the standings behind runaway leaders Leinster as they continue to chase a home knockout.
Though it was nervy in the closing stages, John Dobson’s men did not buckle under pressure from the Bulls and they are enjoying good momentum in this tournament.
At this rate a home knockout looks likely as they enjoy a significant point advantage over the chasing pack of Ulster, Warriors and Munster with the tournament at about the halfway stage.
After successive away losses to the Glasgow Warriors and Ulster a few weeks ago, they have bounced back with convincing victories over the Sharks and the Bulls.
For the Bulls, who welcomed back coach Jake White and Springboks winger Sbu Nkosi, they continue to stutter and they have dropped to sixth on the log after this costly home defeat.
