Kolisi’s move to France will allow Boks skipper ‘more family time’

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi has confirmed he will join French side Racing 92 after this year’s Rugby World Cup hosted by France.
Kolisi, who has been in sublime form recently for the Boks and his franchise the Sharks, is set to be given an early release from his contract with the Durban-based side, allowing the move overseas to happen.
At Racing 92, Kolisi will link up with fellow countrymen Trevor Nyakane and Warrick Gelant and will likely grow his brand in Europe.
In a statement released via his social media, Kolisi said the prospect of spending more time with his family is what made the transfer to Racing 92 more appealing.
“The move to Racing 92 will enable me to spend more time with my family, which is something I have longed for, and this prospect certainly played a significant part in my decision-making,” read the statement by Kolisi.
“Not many athletes get the chance to write the chapters of the respective stories, and I view this challenge in France as an opportunity to do this. Indeed, it has been an incredible collaborative effort between The Sharks and Racing 92 that has enabled me to start a new chapter in my career after the 2023 World Cup,” he said.
Kolisi joined the Sharks in 2021 from the Stormers, and took time for him to settle down at the Durban-based side. The Sharks eased him into their system and are now seeing the best of him in the United Rugby Championship (URC) and Champions Cup.
Although they are losing a world-class player and a huge influencer in Kolisi, the Sharks are happy to let him go.
“His well-documented and commendable leadership qualities extend far beyond the playing field and this is none more so evident than his involvement with the launch of the Players First programme, as well as his commitment in the expansion of the Sharks brand to a global market,” Sharks CEO Eduard Coetzee told the union’s media department.
“His move to France is a new and exciting opportunity and we could not be happier for him. We are blessed to have him don the black and white jersey, and we know that over the next few months, he will continue to give back to the team and our fans,” he said.
Kolisi and the Sharks will be in URC action on Saturday when they take on the Irish province Galway Greyhound Stadium (7.15pm).
