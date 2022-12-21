×

Rugby

Bulls forwards coach Winter hopes rested players up to scratch against Stormers

21 December 2022 - 14:25
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter
Bulls flanker Cyle Brink has returned to training after regaining full fitness.
Image: EJ Langner/Gallo Images

Bulls forwards coach Russell Winter has defended their decision take a “weakened” team to their Heineken Champions Cup defeat to Exeter Chiefs in England last weekend.

With one eye on the United Rugby Championship (URC) South African derby against the Stormers on Friday in Cape Town, coach Jake White rested a number of regular players for the trip to the UK where they lost 44-14 to Exeter on Saturday.

“It’s not a gamble, everybody plans a certain way and the proof will be in the way we perform on Friday night against the Stormers, whether the plan worked or not,” he said as they prepared for the trip to the Mother City.

“It was hugely important to make sure that rotation happens and players who were left behind get a chance to recover because there are so many games this season.”

Because of playing in the Champions Cup, which has added to the URC and the Currie Cup, local teams find themselves playing during the Christmas break.

“There are potentially 32 games left in the season but it feels like we are midway through. It is the festive season and it is the first time we have been in this situation where we have to play over the Christmas period,” Winter said.

“Last year we had more time off because we were not in the Champions Cup, but this season is a challenging time because each union has planned accordingly. We have to see which plan works. Everybody backs the plan and everybody is confident we will put our best foot forward.

“The Stormers as well, maybe another approach works better, but we are confident in what we are doing and hopefully the rest helps the boys and they are not rusty for the two weeks off.

“These two weeks doesn’t feel like the guys really had a break because they were training through that period. We are trying to manage their bodies and get fit players on the field.”

Winter also indicated that flanker Cyle Brink has returned to training.

“Cyle is fully fit again, but unfortunately we lost David Kriel in that last game we played. He [Cyle] is on the field and trying to get back in the mix. I am not sure if he will be fully fit for Friday night in Cape Town, though he has been running with the boys.”

