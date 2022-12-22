“We are feeling fresh. The two weeks [of not playing] was good for me after two to three months of week in, week out rugby,” Nortje said.
Bulls 'A' team feel fresh before Stormers duel
Image: Lee Warren/Gallo Images
After missing out on both Heineken Champions Cup matches, Bulls lock Ruan Nortje expects the side to be fresher for their United Rugby Championship (URC) clash against the Stormers.
The Bulls meet the Stormers in Cape Town on Friday for the first time since the URC final in June.
Nortje’s team were on the losing side on the day at Cape Town Stadium as the Stormers reigned supreme.
For their Champions Cup matches, Bulls director of rugby Jake White opted to use a side labelled a “B” team and recorded a victory over Lyon and a loss to Exeter Chiefs.
That came across as if White was prioritising the URC over the Champions Cup.
“We are feeling fresh. The two weeks [of not playing] was good for me after two to three months of week in, week out rugby,” Nortje said.
“It’s always disappointing not to play, but we all understand Jake’s idea behind everything.
“It’s important for player management and also to create depth in the squad. We understand it.”
Nortje said while it was painful for the Bulls to lose the URC final to the Stormers, it was now in the past.
But knowing the rivalry between the two franchises, the Bulls will be eager for revenge in the Cape.
“Derby week is always huge for Jake and he is working on us in a good way,” Nortje said.
“We have put the past behind us. It was tough to lose in the final but also it was a special game to be part of and there had to be a winner and loser.
“It has been an exciting week and Jake is a very good coach and knows what to do. He will have us prepared for Friday night.”
