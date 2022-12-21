‘We haven’t shown the world our best,’ says Sharks eighth man Phepsi Buthelezi ahead of Lions game

The Sharks will shift their focus to the URC for a local derby against the Lions at Kings Park Stadium in Durban (3pm).
Sharks loose forward Phendulani “Phepsi” Buthelezi says while the Durban-based franchise appear to be in a good place, they are yet to reach their best.
The Sharks have been on the up recently, winning three games on the trot despite coaching changes that saw head coach Sean Everitt sacked and director of rugby Neil Powell immediately assumed coaching duties.
Since then, Buthelezi and crew have beaten Ospreys in the United Rugby Championship (URC) and registered back-to-back victories against the Harlequins and Bordeaux in the Heineken Champions Cup.
“We are in a good place, ” Buthelezi said.
“We are on a good run. We have just won three games in a row and the mood in the camp is very good.
“We also have guys who were left and didn’t go to France. They stayed behind and did really well. Overall the squad is in a good place and looking forward to Friday afternoon.”
Buthelezi believes their new success and rhythm is because of taking care of all crucial things during the week before they face opponents on weekends.
“I think the big thing is our process during the week,” he said.
“It is something we had a look at in terms of how we prepare going into games physically, mentally and emotionally.
“That is something that we paid a lot of attention to and it has given the results and the kind of performances we were struggling for.
“We have addressed those areas. We feel we are playing in a different competition on Friday but we are going to carry through that momentum because it is the same squad.”
