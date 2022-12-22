“No sooner had the send button been hit, another vulture poisoning event took place in Zululand,” she said.
“Wildlife ACT was extremely saddened by the discovery of this recent mass vulture poisoning. Vultures are a vital component of our ecosystem’s functionality, yet we have seen a drastic decline of the local breeding population over the past few years due to poisoning, despite our best efforts. The time to act is now if we want to protect these species,” said Olivier.
Brent Coverdale, Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife’s mammal and bird scientist, said a key threat facing vultures within South Africa, is poisoning for use in the traditional medicine trade — highlighted in the draft management plan.
“The current spate of such poisonings is unsustainable and will lead to the demise of vultures within South Africa and simultaneously, devastating environmental consequences, and the loss of cultural heritage.”
He said conservation agencies, and the management plan itself, acknowledge that traditional healers and the associations to which they belong “are a critical stakeholder in the conservation of vultures and thus require them to ensure that the poisoning of vultures is not only frowned upon but any member dealing in products sourced from such events are reported to the authorities.
“The loss of so many vultures from this area is extremely sad and it affects the health of our ecosystem and the livelihoods of our people. We are working hard to establish a conservation-based economy, and illegal activity such as this has a large impact,” said Inkosi Gumbi, leader of the local traditional authority.
TimesLIVE
Shock after 47 vultures and five eagles killed in KZN mass poisoning
Image: Anel Olivier/ Wildlife ACT
The carcasses of 47 white-backed vultures and five tawny eagles were discovered by wildlife conservation monitors in the Zululand region on Sunday, in what is suspected to be a mass poisoning.
Wildlife ACT, a team of conservationists working to protect endangered and threatened species from extinction, said on Thursday the discovery during routine surveillance by the monitors, “again highlights the precarious situation of vultures in both KwaZulu-Natal and South Africa”.
“A total of 47 white-backed vulture carcasses, 35 of which had their heads removed and an additional five , which had not yet succumbed to the poisoning, were recovered,” said Anel Olivier, Wildlife ACT’s vulture conservation programme manager.
“Five tawny eagle carcasses were also found at the scene. The five live individuals received initial treatment at the scene before being transported to a permitted rehabilitation facility for further treatment and a criminal case has been instituted with the South African Police Service.
“The swift response by conservation officials, who have been trained to handle such poisoning events, decontaminated the scene to ensure that no further fatalities occurred.”
Olivier said earlier this month, the forestry, fisheries and environment department had released a biodiversity management plan (BMP) for South African vultures for public comment.
Report finds malnutrition was major cause of Western Cape seal pup deaths
“No sooner had the send button been hit, another vulture poisoning event took place in Zululand,” she said.
“Wildlife ACT was extremely saddened by the discovery of this recent mass vulture poisoning. Vultures are a vital component of our ecosystem’s functionality, yet we have seen a drastic decline of the local breeding population over the past few years due to poisoning, despite our best efforts. The time to act is now if we want to protect these species,” said Olivier.
Brent Coverdale, Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife’s mammal and bird scientist, said a key threat facing vultures within South Africa, is poisoning for use in the traditional medicine trade — highlighted in the draft management plan.
“The current spate of such poisonings is unsustainable and will lead to the demise of vultures within South Africa and simultaneously, devastating environmental consequences, and the loss of cultural heritage.”
He said conservation agencies, and the management plan itself, acknowledge that traditional healers and the associations to which they belong “are a critical stakeholder in the conservation of vultures and thus require them to ensure that the poisoning of vultures is not only frowned upon but any member dealing in products sourced from such events are reported to the authorities.
“The loss of so many vultures from this area is extremely sad and it affects the health of our ecosystem and the livelihoods of our people. We are working hard to establish a conservation-based economy, and illegal activity such as this has a large impact,” said Inkosi Gumbi, leader of the local traditional authority.
TimesLIVE
Endangered vulture poisoned in Zululand
Botswana says toxins in water killed hundreds of elephants
Zimbabwe finds more elephant carcasses, death toll at 22
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos