×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Camden sabotage suspect released on bail

By Staff Reporter - 22 November 2022 - 17:37
A contractor working at Eskom's Camden power station in Mpumalanga, who is accused of alleged sabotage, was released on bail on Tuesday. File image.
A contractor working at Eskom's Camden power station in Mpumalanga, who is accused of alleged sabotage, was released on bail on Tuesday. File image.
Image: Simon Mathebula

A contractor working at Eskom’s Camden power station in Mpumalanga was released on bail on Tuesday after his arrest last week for alleged sabotage.

“The accused, Thapelo Mnisi, a 27-year-old male from Witbank, appeared before the magistrate’s court on a charge of contravening sections of the Explosives Act,” Eskom said in a statement.

The power utility said the case was postponed until January next year.

Eskom said last week that the suspect, who is employed by a maintenance company working at the power station, is alleged to have intentionally removed a bearing oil drain plug, causing the oil burners to trip repeatedly.

“This malicious act caused the oil to drain out of the bearing, damaging the bearing, which prevented the mills from operating optimally.

“Camden unit four subsequently tripped after losing all the mills. The incident occurred on Thursday November 10 at about 4.54pm. A case of sabotage was opened for investigation at the Ermelo police station,” Eskom said,

Eskom said last week the suspect confessed to sabotaging the power plant to ensure his employer is awarded additional maintenance and repair jobs.

TimesLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Military veterans call for pension and housing issues to be resolved
R10 000 bail for former Transnet legal executive accused of colluding with firm