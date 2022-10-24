Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis says she is satisfied despite being handed a tough draw in the Fifa Women’s World Cup that will be co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand next year.
Banyana were drawn against Sweden, Italy and Argentina in Group G at the weekend in Auckland, New Zealand.
The SA senior national women’s team will be competing at the global tournament for the second time in their history, having qualified for the first time in 2019. “Look, I think all the groups are tough but I think it is a reasonable draw,” Ellis told Safa media.
“We’ve played against Sweden before but we have not played Italy and Argentina. It could have been a tougher one, so we are happy with it.
“We have played against the Netherlands and they are similar to Sweden. And with regards to Argentina, we have played against Brazil and they are similar. Italy are from the same continent as the Netherlands but maybe they are different types of teams.
“Now the planning starts, the preparations start, the analysing of the teams and making sure we have as much information as we can and also getting the right friendlies.”
Sweden are regarded as one of the best women’s football nations as they are ranked the second-best team in the world by Fifa.
Italy are ranked 14th while Banyana are 54th. Argentina, who will be making their fourth appearance in the competition, are ranked 29th in the world.
Ellis positive despite tough World Cup draw
Playing Sweden, Italy, Argentina will be hard but we’ll prepare, says Banyana coach
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis says she is satisfied despite being handed a tough draw in the Fifa Women’s World Cup that will be co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand next year.
Banyana were drawn against Sweden, Italy and Argentina in Group G at the weekend in Auckland, New Zealand.
The SA senior national women’s team will be competing at the global tournament for the second time in their history, having qualified for the first time in 2019. “Look, I think all the groups are tough but I think it is a reasonable draw,” Ellis told Safa media.
“We’ve played against Sweden before but we have not played Italy and Argentina. It could have been a tougher one, so we are happy with it.
“We have played against the Netherlands and they are similar to Sweden. And with regards to Argentina, we have played against Brazil and they are similar. Italy are from the same continent as the Netherlands but maybe they are different types of teams.
“Now the planning starts, the preparations start, the analysing of the teams and making sure we have as much information as we can and also getting the right friendlies.”
Sweden are regarded as one of the best women’s football nations as they are ranked the second-best team in the world by Fifa.
Italy are ranked 14th while Banyana are 54th. Argentina, who will be making their fourth appearance in the competition, are ranked 29th in the world.
Talent at national champs has Ellis in awe
Banyana will open their campaign against Sweden on July 23 at New Zealand’s Wellington Regional Stadium.
Sweden will be favourites to win the group, leaving Italy, Argentina and Banyana to fight for the second spot that ensures progression to the knockout stages.
In other African countries, Zambia were drawn against Costa Rica, Spain and Japan in Group C.
Nigeria are in Group B with Australia, the Republic of Ireland and Canada, while Morocco have Germany, Colombia and the Korea Republic in Group H.
The tournament will start on July 20 in Auckland and end on August 20.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos