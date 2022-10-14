Lions told to bring more trophies to renamed Wanderers

Having clinched the CSA One-Day Cup last season, the Lions have been put under added pressure by their bosses as the new season begins.
At the launch of the new term yesterday, Lions chief executive Jono Leaf-Wright told the players the Johannesburg franchise should clinch a treble this time.
“You can quote me on that,” Leaf-Wright said at yesterday’s launch at the Wanderers Stadium, which was also undergoing a name change to DP World, after the Emirati multinational bought naming rights.
“I have been here [as CEO] since late 2019, and we have not enjoyed a full crowd since February 2020. Now that the fans are back we need to give them something. We won one trophy last year but this time we need to go for the treble,” said Leaf-Wright, imploring the star-studded Lions to add the four-day and the T20 titles to their cabinet.
It’s a challenge which coach Wandile Gwavu and his charges pledged to fulfill.
“As Lions we always have to make sure we win trophies and we’ll work very hard to achieve the set goals. Our primary objective is always to bring trophies to this historic stadium,” said batsman Wiaan Mulder.
The women side, led by Yolani Fourie, has also promised to go one better this time, after losing out in the final of the T20 last term. “It’s about time we win a trophy because we came close last season. Obviously T20 is our favourite format. We have prepared well this time because we’ve won three of our past four games in the last few weeks,” skipper Fourie stated.
The Lions will be draped in new gear and they brought most of their stars to the Wanderers – such as Sisanda Magala, Lutho Sipamla and Duane Olivier to model it yesterday.
The deal with DP World also includes naming rights to the stadium.
“The DP World Wanderers Stadium naming rights is accompanied by the sponsorship of the DP World Gauteng Lions men’s and women’s cricket teams – a further commitment to the advancement of sport in South Africa,” a statement said.
“We place a strong emphasis on empowering and supporting the local people and communities in which we operate, while delivering sustainable and inclusive growth. Taking over the naming rights of the most iconic stadium in Africa is part of our commitment to developing and driving business, sports and culture on the continent,” Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, group chair and chief executive officer at DP World, was quoted as saying.
