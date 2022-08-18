Springboks centre Lukhanyo Am believes the team has the quality to get a first win away against the Wallabies since 2013 when they meet in back-to-back Rugby Championship Tests.
The Boks are set for a mini tour of Australia, where they'll face their hosts on August 27 in Adelaide and September 3 in Sydney.
These two Tests are crucial in the Boks' attempt to win the Rugby Championship, continue building towards next year's Rugby World Cup in France and get the chip of not winning Down Under off their shoulders.
The Boks will travel to Australia on the back of a 35-23 defeat to the All Blacks in the second game of the Championship. They are looking to get back to winning ways against the Wallabies.
Looking forward to the short series against Dave Rennie's side, Am is backing his teammates to get over the line based on their quality and experience as a core. "With the side that we have, we have a quality team, we have shown it in the past and we have got experience," said Am.
"I think going to Australia, it'll be another exciting leg. We know how it has gone for us in Australia in the last couple of seasons. It's going to be another opportunity for us to try getting a win since 2013.
"It's another big one for us, we'll regroup and see where we can improve. We'll go to the drawing board and look at the stuff we feel like we can improve," said Am.
At the moment Am is considered to be one of the best rugby players in the world. He could be playing in the position of outside centre or deputising on the wing, he's effortlessly good and oozes class all around.
The Sharks captain was asked by the media if he's playing his best rugby right now. "Yes," Am answered.
"You go in each game to give your best. I think as a team we have managed to get continuity and the majority of the team has been together since 2018. We are starting to get the rewards out of the style of play we are playing and combinations."
Am bets on Boks to bounce back against Aussies
SA side has not won Down Under since 2013
Image: Siphiwe Sibeko
