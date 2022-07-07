CPF stops patrols because of dangerous gang

‘Hostel where Marashea live deemed no-go zone by cops’

More than two years after establishing a community policing forum (CPF) in Madala Section, the mostly female group dissolved when it became increasingly dangerous for them to clamp down on crime with the invasion of the Marashea gang.



Mohlakeng resident Christine Mosuhla said she was part of the CPF which was established in 2019 but two months ago they took a decision to collapse it due to the heavily armed gang...