CPF stops patrols because of dangerous gang
‘Hostel where Marashea live deemed no-go zone by cops’
More than two years after establishing a community policing forum (CPF) in Madala Section, the mostly female group dissolved when it became increasingly dangerous for them to clamp down on crime with the invasion of the Marashea gang.
Mohlakeng resident Christine Mosuhla said she was part of the CPF which was established in 2019 but two months ago they took a decision to collapse it due to the heavily armed gang...
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Commenting is subject to our house rules.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.