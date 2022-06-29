Moerat quietly confident as he approaches ‘emotional’ Boks debut

“For me it is just to continue learning, to continue taking advice from them and execute my duties to the best of my ability. It is really a plus to be playing with players like that.”

Moerat has worked with coach Jacques Nienaber since his junior days in 2015 and they know each other very well.

“I had the privilege of working with coach Jacques at SA Schools and that is where my journey started with him. Fast forward to last year, I got the privilege of working with the coach again at the Boks.

“Being part of the Bok tour to the UK last year, I got to know the structures, I got to know how they do things around here and it has been a good journey for me. I had a couple of injuries along the way but I guess that is part of the game.”

Nienaber said Moerat deserves his opportunity.

“We have been operating together since 2015. He has been a leader with the Junior Boks and at the Stormers,” the coach said.

“He is a good human being, he is a hard worker, he is coachable and he brings nice physicality, which we like. Those are the things that stand out for me about Salmaan.”