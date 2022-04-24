Teen driver arrested after crashing into ex-Bok flanker Wannenburg's car

A 16-year-old youth has been arrested after the crash that killed former Springbok rugby player Pedrie Wannenburg and left his 8-year-old son in critical condition, US police and his club say.

The teenager had led police on a high-speed chase and crashed into the back of Wannenburg’s car at an intersection at the weekend. The rugby coach's family were in the car with him including his son and daughter.

Wannenburg's son is in a critical condition with life-threatening injuries. His daughter was unhurt.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the suspect had lost control of his vehicle during the chase and struck three vehicles. A fourth vehicle was unable to stop in time and collided with one of the initial vehicles struck.

The teen's two passengers, also 16, sustained non-life threatening injuries.