Teen driver arrested after crashing into ex-Bok flanker Wannenburg's car

By TimesLIVE - 24 April 2022 - 14:10
A teenage driver has been arrested in connection with the death of former Springbok Pedrie Wannenburg in a car crash.
Image: Wessel Oosthuizen/Gallo Images

A 16-year-old youth has been arrested after the crash that killed former Springbok rugby player Pedrie Wannenburg and left his 8-year-old son in critical condition, US police and his club say.

The teenager had led police on a high-speed chase and crashed into the back of Wannenburg’s car at an intersection at the weekend. The rugby coach's family were in the car with him including his son and daughter.

Wannenburg's son is in a critical condition with life-threatening injuries. His daughter was unhurt.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the suspect had lost control of his vehicle during the chase and struck three vehicles. A fourth vehicle was unable to stop in time and collided with one of the initial vehicles struck.

The teen's two passengers, also 16, sustained non-life threatening injuries.

Gonzalez said the suspect has been charged with felony murder, reckless aggravated assault and aggravated assault.

The Rice Rugby Club has started a crowdfunding initiative to help support the Wannenburg family.

“We were ecstatic to welcome Pedrie into the club as a new coach and his leadership, humour, and grit helped us accomplish our first conference sweep in years,” the club said.

“Pedrie was a world-class rugby player ... His impact as a player, coach, and supporter of the sport is felt across multiple countries and continents, and he will be greatly missed by all alike. We'll miss his halftime speeches, gruelling fitness drills, and commanding spirit and will be forever thankful for his contributions to our programme.”

TimesLIVE

