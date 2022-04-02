Sharks Everitt has high praise for effervescent Werner Kok

Energetic Sharks utility back Werner Kok has received high praise from his coach Sean Everitt for his splendid performances over the past few weeks.

Former Rugby Sevens star Kok was on fire as the Sharks brushed aside the Dragons 51-3 as the Durbanites returned to winning ways in the United Rugby Championship (URC) in the coastal city on Friday night.

Kok gave a scintillating performance throughout the clash, scored a try and was well-deserved named the man of the match.

The 29-year-old Olympic medallist has been playing at right-wing for the Sharks in the past four games in the absence of Sbu Nkosi who is linked with a move away from the Everitt-coached team.

“Werner has played a string of games now and he has done really well in all of them,” Everitt said.

“We know that he has got a high work rate and he puts in a lot of second and third efforts on the rugby field.

“The metres that he covers over the 80 minutes are quite bizarre if you compare it to other players in his position. We are very happy for him and he got man of the match as well,” the coach said.

Everitt also reserved special praise for hooker Bongi Mbonambi and flyhalf Curwin Bosch as the coach feels the players were able to pick themselves up after dissatisfying performances in the defeat to Edinburgh last week.

“Bongi made a big improvement from a couple of mistakes last week. He certainly bounced back. He was strong on the ball carrying, strong on defence and had really good line-out throwing. We are proud of all the guys, it’s not just those two,” Everitt said.

“Curwin also came through well after a lot of criticism during the week and probably played one of his better games tonight. I’m pleased for the individuals but most importantly pleased for the team,” he said.

“We are very happy with how things went. We spoke during the week about giving opposition soft moments, pretty much like we did last week against Edinburgh by conceding that early try and obviously the two in the second half.

“We tightened that up a bit and we put pressure on them with the ball in hand. We were also able to provide points in the goal zone and that is what we actually worked on the whole week. So, I’m very proud of how the guys have bounced back.”

The Sharks scored a total of six tries in a match to win with a bonus point and moved to the sixth spot on the log table with 41 points from 14 matches.

The Sharks will welcome the Lions in a SA derby at Kings Park on Saturday, April 9, at 4.05pm.

