Next two rounds in URC league crucial as top-eight starts to shape up

Though there are five rounds remaining in the league stages of the United Rugby Championship (URC), the next two will likely be the most telling in SA's scramble for places in the knockout stages.

The Stormers, Bulls and Sharks, placed sixth, seventh and eighth respectively, are contesting conference honours, and are hopeful of securing a place in the top eight and thus a spot in the knockout phases.

Though much can still happen before the top eight is determined next weekend's derby matches, particularly the one in the Cape Town Stadium involving the Stormers and the Bulls, will go a long way in determining who wins the South African conference.

In fact, the next two matches are crucial for the Bulls. They play Ulster at Loftus this weekend and victory will significantly boost their chances of finishing inside the knockout spots.

Apart from cementing their place in the top eight with victory over the ninth-placed Ospreys on Saturday, the Stormers could deliver a terminal blow to the Welsh team's aspirations for a place in the knockout stages.

Equally, though they are out of contention for conference honours, the Lions could do their compatriots a huge favour should they down Edinburgh at Ellis Park on Saturday.

Edinburgh are one spot above the Stormers but have played one game more. They enjoy a five-point buffer over the Cape side but defeat at Ellis Park will place them on high alert.

In the remaining league programme, 13 matches are to be played between teams now occupying a position in the top eight.

The Stormers are yet to play two teams now above them in the points table, the Bulls have three, the Sharks two and the Lions three.

The Stormers and the Sharks have a slight advantage in the battle for conference honours in that they have only one remaining match away from home while the Bulls and the Lions have two away from their base at altitude.

Apart from the Ospreys, the Stormers have the Bulls, Glasgow, Leinster and Scarlets on their remaining league roster. Only their last match will be away from home.

Apart from Ulster, the Bulls have the Stormers, Benetton, Glasgow and Ospreys as their remaining opposition. Games two and five in that sequence are away from home.

The Sharks face the Dragons, the Lions, Leinster, Connacht and Ulster with only the final match scheduled away from home.

The Lions are yet to play Edinburgh, the Sharks, Connacht, Benetton and the Dragons with games two and five scheduled away from Ellis Park.

It looks unlikely, however, that any side outside the top eight will play their way into those elevated positions by the time the league reaches its conclusion.