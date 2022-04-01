Lions need to stay focused against Edinburgh, warns Laubscher

Looking forward to their United Rugby Championship match against Edinburgh on Saturday at Ellis Park (4.05pm), Lions backline coach Ricardo Laubscher has warned his side against complacency as they look to continue with their winning streak.

They will face an Edinburgh side that defeated the Sharks 21-5 in Durban last week. The side boasts a strong contingent of Scottish internationals and players with a strong SA foundation.

Mike Blair’s side was the first northern hemisphere team to win a match during this tour. The Scotts will be keen on getting their second win in SA and to climb the table as they are in fifth place now.

“We have to focus on Edinburgh, they are a quality side with lots of internationals,” said Laubscher.

“We have to prepare well for them and focus on our strengths. The set piece will be a point of difference in the game. They are a balanced side. If you watched the game against the Sharks they were happy to play without the ball.

“Defensively, they were putting the Sharks under pressure. From our point of view we have to make sure we improve every week on the small things and turn opportunities into points,” said the skills coach.

The Lions are on a three-game winning streak and have found their rhythm. They showed character to come from behind to beat Munster and dismantled Cardiff and Ospreys. These wins have impressed Laubscher and he'll be looking for more of the same on Saturday.

“It’s been good to have a few wins under our belt. You can see the confidence with the quality training sessions. It’s nice to see the boys enjoy themselves and have a bit of fun. Happy with the performances,” Laubscher said.

“Over the last few weeks we had talked about turning pressure into points, it’s been a big focus point for us. It was pleasing to see the boys converting those opportunities.

“Our tempo is something we discussed, from a performance point of view. I’m happy with the style. There are a few work ons. We should focus on our finishing and turn opportunities into points.”