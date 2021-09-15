Libbok to bring flyhalf depth at the Stormers

The Stormers' flyhalf stocks received a timely boost with the acquisition of Sharks utility back Manie Libbok.

Libbok and lock Adre Smith have concluded three-year contracts with Western Province Professional Rugby (WPPR) ahead of the United Rugby Championship (URC).

The Stormers had been in the market for a flyhalf for some time, after the long-term injury suffered by Kade Wolhuter earlier this season.

Tim Swiel has had to shoulder most of the responsibility in that position but his high number of game time minutes had become a concern.

On the eve of the Stormers initiating combat in the URC, the arrival of Libbok would have come as a big relief.

Libbok is a former SA under-20 graduate who has had stints with the Bulls and the Sharks. He was unable to make the flyhalf berth his own at either of those provinces and had to split his time between first receiver and the last line of defence.

Given the spread of the resources at the Stormers he is more likely to see game time at flyhalf.

Stormers head coach John Dobson said that while Libbok and Smith will bring valuable depth in key positions in the short-term, the 24-year-olds also have the potential to develop their games significantly in the years ahead.

“Manie is known as a devastating runner who can threaten from anywhere on the field and Adre brings serious power and momentum both with and without the ball,” said Dobson.

“These two players together embody what our team wants to stand for by being hard and uncompromising up-front and then a skilful threat out wide.