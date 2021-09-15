Boks take emotion out of their team selections and trust the process

The Springbok brains trust is unemotional about team selections.

It is with that guiding principle that they made just one uncoerced adjustment to their team to play the Wallabies on Saturday, while their hand was forced into a second.

In an age where the din of social media's white noise is often hard to ignore after defeat, the Boks have stayed true to their processes.

Concussion to lock Lood de Jager has brought Marvin Orie back into the starting team for Saturday's return Rugby Championship in Brisbane.

Orie, who has played six Tests, will only start his second from the outset having done so against Argentina in Gqeberha last month.

In the only other change to the starting line-up, loosehead prop this week Trevor Nyakane swaps places with Steven Kitshoff who drops to the bench.

“The obvious thing we lose is Lood's experience. He's played 50 Tests,” said coach Jacques Nienaber. “Marvin has played a handful. Marvin, however, is an experienced lock.

“He's played a lot of first-class rugby in Currie Cup and Super Rugby. He's been in this position. This is why he is with us. We trust him as a player.