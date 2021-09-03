Free State hosts final 'Skills Hub'

The Free State province will host the final stop for the #BetwayCares Skills Hub early next week.

In partnership with the Free State Rugby Union, the Skills Hub heads to the City of Roses, where aspiring rugby coaches and players are set to become the next beneficiaries of the brand’s innovative response to the long standing plight faced by community sport development.

About 20 amateur rugby club coaches affiliated to the union will undergo a Betway-sponsored World Rugby Level 2 course from September 6-7 at the Free State Stadium.

The course is designed to upskill aspiring rugby coaches with the basic foundation and knowledge required to advance their coaching careers while also equipping them to become better coaches in their current clubs and communities.

The two-day course will be conducted by highly experienced World Rugby coaching instructors who will be administering a variety of modules such as principles of attack and defence, building a team culture, sport psychology as well as game modelling tactics among other exciting topics of modern day rugby.

Seasoned broadcaster Onkgopotse “OG” Molefe will conduct media training for the players.

Speaking ahead of the grand closing of the programme, Boks legend Victor Matfield who will also give a talk on leadership at the coaching course, emphasised the importance of a programme. “I have to thank Betway for such an innovative programme that is addressing the main stumbling block against the growth of sport. Community sport development is a crucial element in the broader context of sport and with such a programme that addresses its challenges, we can be confident of seeing significant growth in how sport is administered in our communities.”