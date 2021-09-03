Da Gama banks on new signings for goals

TS Galaxy coach Owen da Gama hopes his new signings would solve their goal-scoring problems.

Galaxy collected one point from their opening two DStv Premiership matches. They are yet to find the back of the net this season, but the coach feels they are creating enough chances to score.

The Mpumalanga-based outfit signed Mohammed Anas, Augustine Kwem, Mthobisi Mngomezulu, Xolani Slawula, Sithembiso Ngobe, Igor Makitan, Vasilije Kolak and Marate Ndieguene to strengthen their team.

“We are not done in the transfer market yet. We hope to sign one player as a free agent outside of the window period. We have signed quality players, and we expect to have a great season,” said Da Gama through the club’s media platform.

In the 2020/21 season, Da Gama’s boys missed the Top 8 finish on the last day of the season. He blamed their failure to finish in the top half of the table on their series of missed chances. “We signed players that we believe will do the business for us. We are happy and satisfied. It will take time for them to settle and understand how we play.

“We are using the break to sharpen up our attack. We are trying to improve in front of goal. We needed this time, and we will try to improve our goal-scoring ability. We created chances but fail to convert them. That is what cost us the Top 8 finish in the previous campaign, and we hope to improve on it,” explained Da Gama.

After the break, they will play against Golden Arrows at the Mbombela Stadium on September 11.