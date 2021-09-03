Soccer

Da Gama banks on new signings for goals

Galaxy yet to find back of the net this season

By Charles Baloyi - 03 September 2021 - 08:19
Owen Da Gama, coach of TS Galaxy.
Owen Da Gama, coach of TS Galaxy.
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

TS Galaxy coach Owen da Gama hopes his new signings would solve their goal-scoring problems.

Galaxy collected one point from their opening two DStv Premiership matches. They are yet to find the back of the net this season, but the coach feels they are creating enough chances to score.

The Mpumalanga-based outfit signed Mohammed Anas, Augustine Kwem, Mthobisi Mngomezulu, Xolani Slawula, Sithembiso Ngobe, Igor Makitan, Vasilije Kolak and Marate Ndieguene to strengthen their team. 

“We are not done in the transfer market yet. We hope to sign one player as a free agent outside of the window period. We have signed quality players, and we expect to have a great season,” said Da Gama through the club’s media platform.

In the 2020/21 season, Da Gama’s boys missed the Top 8 finish on the last day of the season. He blamed their failure to finish in the top half of the table on their series of missed chances. “We signed players that we believe will do the business for us. We are happy and satisfied. It will take time for them to settle and understand how we play.

“We are using the break to sharpen up our attack. We are trying to improve in front of goal. We needed this time, and we will try to improve our goal-scoring ability.  We created chances but fail to convert them. That is what cost us the Top 8 finish in the previous campaign, and we hope to improve on it,” explained Da Gama.

After the break, they will play against Golden Arrows at the Mbombela Stadium on September 11.

Key battles in Zim v Bafana clash

That the core of Zimbabwe squad has Premier Soccer League (PSL) connection, through either previous or current SA clubs, means several friendships ...
Sport
42 minutes ago

Ekstein thanks Benni for getting him back to SA

AmaZulu's new signing Hendrick Ekstein has credited coach Benni McCarthy for his return to SA football.
Sport
46 minutes ago

Forgotten February hopes to fly high with the Birds

Highly rated goalkeeper Jody February, who’s on loan at Swallows from Mamelodi Sundowns, has set his sights on being in Bafana Bafana's set-up in the ...
Sport
1 hour ago

The top 10 signings in the PSL

With the Premier Soccer League (PSL) transfer window officially closed after weeks of activity by various clubs, Neville Khoza takes a closer look at ...
Sport
1 hour ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Gunshots and tracer bullets light up Kabul sky as Taliban celebrates US ...
‘It’s like being on a rocket’: Meet the bull riding African cowboy