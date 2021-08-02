Nienaber lauds the leadership in his team after the Boks convincingly beat the British & Irish Lions

Coach Jacques Nienaber lauded the performance of the leadership in his team as the Springboks convincingly beat the British & Irish Lions 27-9 to level the three-Test series on Saturday.

The teams will return to Cape Town Stadium for the decider on Saturday.

After trailing at halftime, the Springbok forwards got the upper-hand and kept the Lions scoreless in the second half as they gradually extended their range of influence on the clash.

The Springbok forwards grew an arm and a leg as the match wore on, but that has everything to do with the fact that their Bomb Squad was deployed and the investment in selection yielded some bang for their Bok.

After the Lions had the better of the first half, especially at the line-out and on the deck, the Springboks increasingly came to grips with their opponents in the scrums, winning penalties in that area in the second half.

The sheer force they took into the collisions also yielded the desired result and, over time, those small gains became building blocks that translated into points.

From the scrum penalties, for instance, they could kick for touch where their line-out packed potency in the second half after Lood de Jager joined the fray and Franco Mostert moved to the back row. The Boks had a few target men and they soon profited from their driving mauls as the Lions back-pedalled in every sense.

The Lions, who were adept at stopping the maul early in the game, had no answer in the final quarter in scenes reminiscent of the Springboks' dominance in the Rugby World Cup final of 2019.