After World Cup heartbreak, Elstadt back in favour for the Boks

It must have been half heart-warming, part soul-destroying to watch his Springbok teammates lift the Webb Ellis Cup after they beat England in the Rugby World Cup (RWC) final in 2019.

Having played the last two Tests and then to miss out on selection before their departure was disappointing, admits Rynhardt Elstadt, but he was stoked by the sight of the fireworks and pyrotechnics behind his teammates on the podium.

“I backed the boys from day one to the day they lifted the trophy. I was really proud of each and every one and also to have been part of the preparation towards that,” said Elstadt, who is back in favour and on the bench for Saturday’s opening Test against the British & Irish Lions in Cape Town.

Because of the stiff competition for places Elstadt said he was surprised to be named in the match-day squad. His selection, however, is very much in line with the Springbok selection policy, which at the moment seems to revolve mainly around freezing World Cup positions, as well as the pecking order.

Being the better part of 2m and 120kg makes Elstadt suitable for positions in the back and second row. He’s endowed with the skill-set too but expects to take up position on the side of the scrum for Pieter-Steph du Toit or Siya Kolisi.

The captain was the one often replaced at the business end of their knockout matches at the World Cup leaving Du Toit and Duane Vermeulen to continue their reign of terror. There is no Vermeulen now but somehow the Boks need to find similar titanium-tipped physicality in the back row.

“Coming from the bench, we play quite an important role. To lift the intensity where the boys have left off. To lift the intensity and the physicality more,” Elstadt explained.

“The Bomb Squad comes up for a reason, but I hope we don’t disappoint the guys out there.”