Colossal Kolisi proves to be Captain Courageous as the Boks level series against the British & Irish Lions

For a player whose preparation for the series had been reduced to a drip due to Covid-19 protocols, Siya Kolisi proved to be both Captain Courageous and Contagious in the second Test against the British & Irish Lions in Cape Town.

Kolisi, who demanded equal access to the ear of the referee in the build-up, commanded the attention of all who watched him steer the Springboks to a series-levelling 27-9 win in Cape Town Stadium.

His work rate was infectious.

It rubbed off on his comrades, who to be fair did not need a lot of motivation to start with. He spread his influence across the field making telling incursions and interventions, none more timely than when he, in concert with Lukhanyo Am, denied Robbie Henshaw a try in the first half.

It was one of Kolisi's more forceful performances in the Springbok jersey and heaven knows what he and his teammates will inflict on the Lions now that they have another game under the belt?

Much like the Lions in the first Test, the Springboks developed a spring in their step in the second half as the full toll of their forward heavy Bomb Squad bench took effect.

Coupled to that, the Boks were far more tactically savvy by not playing into the Lions' hands as they did a week earlier. They chose more carefully the moments to send the ball skyward with the ambition of retrieving it.