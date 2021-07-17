Springbok boss Erasmus stokes up pre-test tension with social media post

Animosity between the coaches has risen after Erasmus failed to persuade the Lions to drop their tour game on Saturday against the provincial franchise Stormers for a repeat clash with the shadow Springbok side to give South Africa better opportunities to prepare for the three-test series that starts next week.

Erasmus, the de-facto coach of the world champion Springboks, had initially suggested the Lions were running scared but then backed off those comments, while Gatland rejected another match against South Africa A saying it was not his team's role to prepare the hosts for the tests.

SA’s preparations were disrupted by an outbreak of COVID-19 infections, causing the cancellation of a warm-up test against Georgia and five days of isolation for their 45-man squad in their hotel rooms last week.

On Wednesday, De Klerk was fortunate not to be red-carded – and potentially banned from the tests – for a running tackle, leading with his head and without using his arms, on Lions loose forward Josh Navidi. De Klerk looked to almost knock himself out with the force of the clash.

"It looked reckless to me. No arms, and he's hit the arm first and then shoulder but there's definitely head-on-head contact," said Gatland, who added that he would seek further clarification from the referees.