Oosthuizen chases down Morikawa to lead Open at halfway point

Former champion Louis Oosthuizen chased down American pace-setter Collin Morikawa then turned on the afterburners to take a two-stroke halfway lead at the British Open with a sizzling five-under 65 under cloudless skies on Friday.

Early starter Morikawa tore up the Royal St George’s links with a superb six-under 64 to storm three shots clear before overnight leader Oosthuizen had even started his second round.

But with the course becalmed by light winds, 2010 champion Oosthuizen made scoring look even easier with four birdies and an eagle to storm to the top of the leaderboard on 11-under 129 — the lowest 36-hole total in Open history.

To the relief of the rest of the field, the South African, who carded 64 on Thursday, blotted his copybook with a bogey at the par-three 16th — his first of the tournament.

Open debutant Morikawa heads into the weekend on nine under with Jordan Spieth, the 2017 champion, in third place on eight under after a round of 67.

“I played really solid today and am in good position for the weekend,” Oostuizen told reporters.

“I know it’s a really good leaderboard. I will have to play good golf this weekend if I want to come out first. Around this golf course, a lot of things can happen.”

With conditions ideal, a high-quality pack made hay in the sunshine to move into contention with Oosthuizen having fellow South Africans Dylan Frittelli and Daniel Van Tonder for company on seven and six under respectively.