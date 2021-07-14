Springbok assistant coach Mzwandile Stick is hopeful that Amakhosi will beat Egyptian side Al Ahly in the Caf Champions League final on Saturday night.

The pedigreed Al Ahly side are bidding for a 10th Champions League title and they are overwhelming favourites to win the highly anticipated encounter at the Mohammed V Stadium in Casablanca‚ Morocco.

Stick is a staunch Chiefs fan and hopes that the Naturena club‚ who departed for the North African country on Wednesday afternoon‚ upset the form book and dispatch the Pitso Mosimane-led Egyptian side.

“I am a Khosi 4 Life and all my heart is with them‚” said Stick who will be part of the South Africa ‘A’ technical team when they take on the touring British and Irish Lions at the Cape Town Stadium on Wednesday night.

“I fully support them because they are representing South Africa as Kaizer Chiefs. You can’t ask for any better brand when it comes to football than Kaizer Chiefs‚ so all the best to the players and hopefully they will make us proud because we need good news as South Africans at the moment.”

Sharks centre Lukhanyo Am‚ who will captain South Africa ‘A’ on Wednesday‚ also pledged his support for Chiefs against the Egyptian Red Devils.

“The support for Amakhosi is there and I think they have done pretty well to get to where they are‚ so I’ll call it for the Kaizer Chiefs‚” said Am.

Safa chief executive Tebogo Motlanthe also joined the growing list of well wishers for Chiefs.

“As Safa we are very clear in terms of who we are supporting in the Champions League final on Saturday. Coach Pitso Mosimane is our product but Kaizer Chiefs is our club. The progress and success of Kaizer Chiefs talks directly to us as a country.

“Yes we have coach Pitso at Al Ahly but if he gets that accolade it will do him a great deal personally and the beneficiaries will be Egypt and Al Ahly. As an association we are clear that our support is for Kaizer Chiefs to win the tournament.”