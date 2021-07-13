'Chiefs have right motivation for CAF final'

Kaizer Chiefs attacking midfielder Lebogang Manyama has laid bare the team’s commitment to winning the CAF Champions League for club chairman Kaizer Motaung.

In what will be their first-ever Champions League final, Chiefs face Egyptian giants and defending champions Al Ahly at Stade Mohammed V in Casablanca, Morocco, on Saturday (9pm SA time).

“We have to do it for the badge. The chairman deserves this for all the work he’s done to put the club where it is. I think nothing would be better than putting a star on the badge,’’ Manyama said.

“ We have to put everything into it and try to get the cup for the chairman and the fans. A final is a final, it’s one game and it’s about who wants it more on the day.”

Chiefs have not won any silverware since winning the 2014/15 league title and it goes without saying that winning the intercontinental premier club competition wouldn’t just end their five-year trophy drought but would also revive the connection between the club and its fans.

“We’re just going to enjoy every moment of it because we’ve come a long way to be where we are now and we should be proud, but obviously we want to go as far as taking it and putting a star on our jersey, which would mean a lot because every Chiefs fan deserve that after the rough times we’ve endured,’’ he said.

The 30-year-old rates reaching the Champions League final as one of the biggest moments for the club formed 51 years ago. He insists he would cherish being part of the current squad for a long time to come.

“To get a chance to be in the final of the Champions League is a huge, huge achievement for us and the whole club. It’s a huge moment, probably the biggest moment this club has ever been in, and to be part of it is an honour and privilege,’’ he said.

That Al Ahly is mentored by Pitso Mosimane, a South African, only adds extra spice to this much-anticipated Champions League decider. Mosimane is assisted by another South African coach in Calvin Johnson.

“We know very well that they have a South African technical team [that we're familiar with]. We’ve played for some of the coaches, either at other teams or at the national team,” noted Manyama.