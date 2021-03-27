Former CDC chief says he thinks Covid-19 originated in a Chinese lab

Redfield said that he thought it unlikely a disease that originated in bats — as many experts believe — so swiftly “became one of the most infectious viruses that we know in humanity for human-to-human transmission,” but added that he was not saying release of the virus was intentional.

Redfield's opinion was in line with other Trump administration officials such as former secretary of state Mike Pompeo, who said recently that there was a “significant amount of evidence” that the virus came from a lab, without providing any evidence.

US infectious disease chief Anthony Fauci, who served in the Trump administration and now serves under President Joe Biden, said most public health officials disagree with the Chinese lab theory, when asked about Redfield's comments during a White House Covid-19 briefing.

Most believe that the virus was circulating for a month or more before it was clinically recognised in China, and that in that time it could have adapted itself to more efficient transmission between humans, said Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease.

A World Health Organisation report on its investigation into the origins of the coronavirus is expected soon. The head of the WHO-led team in February said bats remain a likely source and effectively ruled out a lab leak.