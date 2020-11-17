There is good news and bad news for rugby fans who were left despondent after failing to secure tickets for next year's British & Irish Lions tour to South Africa.

Seats were quickly snapped up when they were initially made available but a second batch for matches has become available to South African residents. However‚ those tickets exclude the three Test matches.

Tickets to see the British & Irish Lions take on South Africa ‘A’‚ a special Invitational team as well as the Stormers‚ Sharks and Bulls are available for R100. They will go on general sale on a first-come-first-served basis on Wednesday.

SA Rugby said in a statement sales have reopened following the reconciliation of the ballot process‚ which saw the three-Test matches over-subscribed by as much as 574%.

“Those who were unlucky enough to miss out in the ballot have been notified by email of the second chance‚ which will commence at 10h00 on Wednesday‚ November 18 via www.lionstour2021.co.za (SA time)‚” SA Rugby said in a statement.

“We had a tremendous uptake when the ballot opened; with the ‘sold out’ signs going up for the Tests and close to sold out for the provincial matches‚” said Jurie Roux‚ SA Rugby's chief executive.

“Now that those sales have been confirmed we can put the balance of the tickets into the market to give more people the chance be part of this once-in-a-decade experience.

“Lions tours of South Africa come around less frequently than do Rugby World Cups. They are occasions that make rugby history in the biggest way. This is another chance to be part of the magic.”

The British & Irish Lions play their opening match against the Stormers in Cape Town on 3 July‚ in the first international rugby match at the Cape Town Stadium.

Before the three Tests‚ the Lions will also visit Port Elizabeth (against a South Africa Invitational team on 7 July)‚ Durban (Sharks on 10 July)‚ Nelspruit (South Africa ‘A’ on 14 July) and Pretoria (Bulls on 17 July).