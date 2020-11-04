Siya Kolisi salivates at the prospect of facing other Springboks in the Currie Cup

Stormers captain Siya Kolisi has welcomed the tantalising prospect of some of the Springboks players turning out in the Carling Currie Cup when the event kicks off later this month.

The world’s oldest provincial rugby competition starts at the end of the month with the final scheduled for January 23‚ 2021.

It was also announced that log points from Super Rugby Unlocked will be carried over to the Currie Cup.

“A lot of us Springboks players got our opportunities through the Currie Cup‚” said Kolisi who led the Boks to Rugby World Cup success over England in Yokohama‚ Japan just over a year ago.

“This is the best way for us to test each other and I believe the competition is going to be a good [barometer] to see where we are. It is also important because this is an opportunity for us to grow South African rugby.