Proteas speedster Lungi Ngidi has joined the likes of Siya Kolisi and Cheslin Kolbe as part of the Roc Nation family.

The 24-year-old Ngidi‚ who took a positive stance in the heat of the Black Lives Matter movement that saw him take unnecessary criticism from former white Proteas‚ became the first cricketer to join the esteemed sporting family.

Roc Nation announced the signing of Ngidi‚ who has played five Tests‚ 26 ODI’s and 13 T20’s‚ on Tuesday.

Kolisi was the first South African to join Roc Nation after his success with the Springboks at the 2019 Rugby World Cup where he was captain. Kolbe‚ who scored the second try in the 32-12 final win against England‚ followed on Kolisi’s heels.

Ngidi said he has been inspired by Roc Nation’s work and is glad to be part of their growing cricket and rugby family.