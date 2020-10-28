The Lions' Super Rugby Unlocked clash against Griquas to go ahead as planned

The Lions' Super Rugby Unlocked clash against Griquas will go ahead as planned on Friday evening.

It had been feared that the Lions would have a second consecutive match called off in the wake of Covid-19 infections in their camp.

Last weekend's match against the Cheetahs was called off after two additional players had tested positive for the virus‚ following the positive results of four players earlier in the week. That meant they had 11 players in isolation.

The squad was again tested on Tuesday and the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) gave them the thumbs up for Friday's clash. In a short statement the Lions did not indicate if they had more positive cases following Tuesday's testing but having been given the green light by the NICD it is presumed they did not.

Had Friday's match been called off it would have left the Lions in a precarious position.

Already their match against the Cheetahs has to be rescheduled and failure to find another date to play Griquas would effectively have ruled the Lions out of the race for the title. The Lions lost away to the Sharks and the Stormers in the first two weekends of Super Rugby Unlocked.

The Lions were due to name their team to play Griquas later on Wednesday.