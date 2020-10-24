Six positive cases: Lions vs Cheetahs cancelled due to Covid-19

“Containing the spread of the disease is a national imperative and this first impact on the rugby schedule is a stark reminder of how vigilant our community has to be and how rigorous we must be in following the rules,” said Jurie Roux, SA Rugby’s chief executive.

“Safety comes first, and although it is extremely disappointing for all concerned, it is a reminder to our teams and players of the role their actions will play in avoiding the risk of more cancellations.

“Despite having followed the advisory precautions and the plans that were approved by the Department of Sports, Arts and Culture (DSAC), we will take this opportunity to review them and strengthen them if required.”

At the Lions’ team announcement earlier in the week coach Ivan van Rooyen was upbeat when asked what the tipping point would be for the cancellation of a match should the team have to isolate more players.

“We have 45 senior players. They are willing and able. We are also blessed with U21s, six of whom train with us permanently,” said Van Rooyen on Thursday.

The Lions now have six positive cases but it isn’t clear how many in their group have been asked to isolate. With players who are earmarked for isolation required to do so for 10 or more their next clash against Griquas on Friday is now also in doubt.