ANALYSIS | Beaten Boks have room for improvement and reason to be optimistic

News of the All Black’s demise has been greatly exaggerated after they answered critics with a clinical 23-13 win over the Springboks in their Rugby World Cup 2019 opener in Yokohama on Saturday.

The contest was a lot tighter than the 10-point winning margin suggested.

The Boks were beaten but far from bowed.

On this evidence and from displays earlier in the year‚ no side is going to enjoy meeting either of these teams in the latter stages of the tournament.

The All Blacks’ credentials as RWC favourites were challenged after a record loss to Australia in Perth and their failure to beat the Springboks in Wellington earlier this year.

That is well behind them now.

The Boks were punished for their mistakes as New Zealand did what New Zealand do – scored against the run of play with the merest whiff of a chance.