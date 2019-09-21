SABC reaches deal to bring some Rugby World Cup matches to radio

The SABC will be broadcasting “select” matches from the Rugby World Cup — but only on radio stations.

The confirmation, issued by the national public broadcaster on Friday evening, comes just a week after it said it could not reach an agreement over rights for the tournament, either for radio or for television. This, it said, was because of financial pressures at the under-pressure broadcaster.

It was later revealed that it would have cost the SABC more than R400m to broadcast the 2019 Rugby World Cup.

The SABC will still lose money in the deal announced on Friday.

The World Cup started in Japan on Friday, when the hosts beat Russia 30-10. The Springboks kick off their campaign with a match against the reigning champions, the All Blacks, on Saturday.