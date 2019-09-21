Investment company AMG launches green energy institute

African Medallion Group (AMG) has called on energy start-ups to submit innovative and sustainable solutions to challenges identified within the renewable energy industry on the continent.

The South African based gold trader announced the launch of Africa Energy Institute, an online platform that AMG says coincides with its expanding role as a global leader in developing opportunities for Africa.

The Institute, backed by AMG is a renewable energy acceleration centre that creates a platform for solutions to complex renewable energy challenges on the continent, starting with Southern Africa.

Start-up companies from anywhere on the continent can apply to participate in the programme, to address problem statements construed by the AMG.