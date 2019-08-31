Lions crush Griquas to reach Currie Cup final for the first time since 2015

The Golden Lions reached the Currie Cup final but their performance hardly carried the promise of gold against a pragmatic Griquas side at Ellis Park on Saturday.

The Lions reached the final for the first time since 2015, when they won the tournament, but they made heavy weather of beating the Griquas.

Despite holding the whip hand the Lions only put the issue beyond doubt when flank Marnus Schoeman crashed over at the back of a marauding ruck.

The Lions often played themselves into positions of promise but they fluffed their lines when the visitors looked prone to the knock-out blow.

Griquas, it has to be said, is a well organised side and they will miss departing coach Brent Janse van Rensburg next season.

They were outplayed here but it wasn’t reflected on the scoreboard until the closing minutes.

The visitors were heavily reliant on the trusty boot of flyhalf George Whitehead who contributed 14 of his team’s points.