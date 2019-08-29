“Who says it's the last one?” joked veteran Springbok prop Tendai “Beast” Mtawarira‚ who'll be going to his third Rugby World Cup.

Whether it's his last‚ it remains to be seen‚ but he's the most capped Springbok in the 31-man squad.

The way he's played this season for both franchise and country‚ he's rolled back the clock‚ his form has been reminiscent of the time when he folded British and Irish Lions prop Phil Vickery like a deckchair back in 2009.

It's a different year and a different World Cup with its own set of challenges‚ but none of which faze the seasoned Mtawarira.

“It is my third successive World Cup and the feeling never grows on you.

"I play for this great team and get to represent this great nation.

"I'm excited for the next few weeks‚” Mtawarira said.

“The other two World Cups have come with pretty hard lessons that I had to learn‚ but I hope with those lessons‚ I can add value to the team for this team.”